Mick Colliss’ poetic farewell to Steve and Baz

After seven years together Steve and Baz will finish up on 6PR breakfast tomorrow.

Today they were joined by 6PR Breakfast’s resident poet Mick Colliss, who is an author, writer, and world champion sudoku player.

Mick wrote a farewell poem for Steve and Baz and gave an extraordinary rendition of it on-air this morning.

Read it below, or click PLAY to hear Mick read the poem on-air.

For sixteen years I’ve woken to the sound of Steven Mills,

The man behind the microphone, the curer of my ills.

The man who’s kept me entertained, enlightened and informed,

When Millsy first joined 6PR my mornings were transformed.

Suddenly I found myself bounding out of bed,

I found myself enthralled and hanging on each word he said.

His silken voice was like a drug, it had me in a trance

I felt like I was caught up in some secretive bromance.

And over time he turned into a broadcasting machine,

Who was somehow even better, when Baz came on the scene.

And that meant there was really only one thing I could do,

I had to spread my man crush out, from one person to two.

So the next challenge I faced was how to break it to my wife,

I had to somehow tell her I had two men in my life.

Two men who I trusted, who just made me feel good,

So she listened in and smiled, then I knew she understood.

So for breakfast I’d be feasting on a radio buffet,

Holding out for all my favourite segments every day.

Sport with Haggers, Peter Ford, the famous Rumour File,

Bob Tarlau and Enda Brady, each with their own style.

Grouse or Shouse, tool of the week, the thousand dollar minute,

Though I’m yet to hear a caller get on-air and actually win it.

And ‘on this day’ was something that they handled with aplomb,

Like the forward Baz wrote for ‘What Rhymes with George.com.’

They had a special chemistry, and achieved a rare rapport,

Where every show was somehow better than the one before.

The combination that they had was truly something rare,

We listeners were the lucky ones to have them both on-air.

And that is why it saddens me it’s all come to an end,

I feel as though I’ve lost a mate, a lover and a friend.

And as we wish them all the best for their next great endeavor,

The memories of the times we shared will stay with me forever.