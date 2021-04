Fremantle star Michael Walters joined the 6PR commentary team to chat about the Dockers round 4 win over Hawthorn.

Walters said he was impressed with the way his teammates responded after last week’s disappointing loss to Carlton.

Walters said although he was happy with the win, he doesn’t want the team to be know as just a home team.

“We want to make sure we go over there and play our brand”

