MH370 widow still searching for answers 6 years on

As the six year anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 approaches, a grieving widow says she’s still searching for answers.

Danica Weeks’ husband Paul boarded the doomed flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

The plane disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on board, and has never been recovered.

It remains one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history.

In a raw interview with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Danica said “we need to find them, and we need closure.”

“It’s awful enough to loose someone, but not knowing where they are.

“I’m resolute in trying to find out where Paul is.

“We deserve that, he deserves that.”

Both the Australian and Malaysian governments are no longer actively looking for the plane.

But a new report has suggested the plane may have crashed in the Maldives.

In a statement the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau said they “deeply regret” that the search was unable to locate the aircraft.

“The ATSB remains hopeful that new and significant evidence could become available in the future to help locate the missing aircraft and those on board,” a spokesperson said.

“However, if new and significant evidence does become available, it would be a decision for the government of Malaysia to determine if that evidence was credible, and if that in turn justified a new search.”

Aviation expert and veteran pilot Captain Byron Bailey claims he knows the exact location of the MH370 wreckage.

“We know where it is, and they refuse to search that extra 30 kilometers further south,” he said.

“It would take less than a week with modern technology.”

Click play to hear the full interviews.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)