6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mental health system fail: Man..

Mental health system fail: Man released from hospital after stabbing himself 50 times

10 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Mental health system fail: Man released from hospital after stabbing himself 50 times

A Perth woman is calling for major changes to WA’s struggling mental health system, after her brother stabbed himself in the stomach and jugular 50 times.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning, Chantel said the system has let her brother Jarrad down, after he was released from hospital without being seen by a psychiatrist

“It feels like nobody cares,” she said.

Jarrad, who is a diagnosed schizophrenic, was kept waiting in hospital hallways and waiting rooms for 16 hours, before being stitched up and sent home.

“To send him home, we were in shock, it’s beyond belief,” Chantel said.

After the incident, his parents attempted to get him into a mental health facility, and when they finally secured a spot and were driving him there, Jarrod jumped out of the moving car.

He ran home and jumped off the roof of the house after hearing voices in his head.

He was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital with a broken foot, where he was again made to wait for 14 hours.

He was eventually seen by a psychiatrist and admitted to a psychiatric ward.

Chantel says mental health patients are often pushed to the bottom of the cue at emergency departments behind people with serious injuries.

“They are so overworked and underfunded,” she said.

“I don’t think mental health patients should ever have to go to emergency and then be told they are at the bottom of the list.

“There should be an emergency place they can go to, there needs to be much more beds and much more funding.”

If you or anyone you know needs help with mental health you can call lifeline on 13 11 14. 

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882