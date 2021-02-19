Mental health system fail: Man released from hospital after stabbing himself 50 times

A Perth woman is calling for major changes to WA’s struggling mental health system, after her brother stabbed himself in the stomach and jugular 50 times.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning, Chantel said the system has let her brother Jarrad down, after he was released from hospital without being seen by a psychiatrist

“It feels like nobody cares,” she said.

Jarrad, who is a diagnosed schizophrenic, was kept waiting in hospital hallways and waiting rooms for 16 hours, before being stitched up and sent home.

“To send him home, we were in shock, it’s beyond belief,” Chantel said.

After the incident, his parents attempted to get him into a mental health facility, and when they finally secured a spot and were driving him there, Jarrod jumped out of the moving car.

He ran home and jumped off the roof of the house after hearing voices in his head.

He was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital with a broken foot, where he was again made to wait for 14 hours.

He was eventually seen by a psychiatrist and admitted to a psychiatric ward.

Chantel says mental health patients are often pushed to the bottom of the cue at emergency departments behind people with serious injuries.

“They are so overworked and underfunded,” she said.

“I don’t think mental health patients should ever have to go to emergency and then be told they are at the bottom of the list.

“There should be an emergency place they can go to, there needs to be much more beds and much more funding.”

If you or anyone you know needs help with mental health you can call lifeline on 13 11 14.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)