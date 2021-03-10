Melbourne Storm great retires from rugby league

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith has announced his retirement from Rugby League.

The 37-year-old leaves the game after 433 matches with the Melbourne storm as the all-time top point-scorer.

Sam Thaiday played alongside him and said Smith will go down as one of the greatest players of all-time.

“There hasn’t been too many as good as he has been,” he told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday.

“He was a great leader of men, he led by example on the field as well.

“He was very welcoming, and he also pushed you as a player to be better, and that’s what you want from your leaders.”

Smith made the announcement at the unveiling of his statue AAMI park, alongside fellow Storm legend Billy Slater.

(Photo: Kelly Defina / Getty Images.)