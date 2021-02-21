Melbourne man turns severed thumb into strange memento

A Melbourne man who accidentally cut off his own thumb in an table saw accident, is turning his lost digit into a key ring.

Thomas Newbold lost his thumb in November and went straight to hospital after the accident.

But he couldn’t find what was left of his thumb and has since learnt to live without it.

Last week a mate found the dried-out thumb in a corner of the warehouse.

The 32-year-old cleaned it up, set it in resin, and now plans to carry it on his key chain.

(Photo: Monty Rakusen/Getty Images.)