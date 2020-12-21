6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne Hotel Inquiry – “It took..

Melbourne Hotel Inquiry – “It took me shaming the Premier”

2 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Victoria
Article image for Melbourne Hotel Inquiry – “It took me shaming the Premier”

Victoria’s Premier, Daniel Andrews, has apologised over the failures of the Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

It comes after an inquiry into the program failed to identify who decided to use private security guards.

Retired judge Jennifer Coate tabled her findings this morning in Parliament after reviewing more than 70,000 documents and interviewing 63 witnesses in a process that took six months.

Daniel Andrews says the failings can never be repeated.

Sky News Presenter, Peta Credlin told 6PR’s Jane Marwick that a lot of questions remain unanswered.

“It took me shaming the Premier, to say, if you have nothing to hide put [your phone records] out there .” says Credlin.

Click play to hear interview.

Jane Marwick
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882