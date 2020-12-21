Melbourne Hotel Inquiry – “It took me shaming the Premier”

Victoria’s Premier, Daniel Andrews, has apologised over the failures of the Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

It comes after an inquiry into the program failed to identify who decided to use private security guards.

Retired judge Jennifer Coate tabled her findings this morning in Parliament after reviewing more than 70,000 documents and interviewing 63 witnesses in a process that took six months.

Daniel Andrews says the failings can never be repeated.

Sky News Presenter, Peta Credlin told 6PR’s Jane Marwick that a lot of questions remain unanswered.

“It took me shaming the Premier, to say, if you have nothing to hide put [your phone records] out there .” says Credlin.

Click play to hear interview.