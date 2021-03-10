6PR
Vietnam War themed bar dubbed “distasteful”

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Vietnam War themed bar dubbed “distasteful”

The Rickshaw Bar in Melbourne has been put under the spotlight after it gained social media attention for being Vietnam War-themed.

The bar’s menu consists of drinks filled with bullet shells and an Agent Orange theme.

The Vietnam war was responsible for the deaths of over 1.3 million people, including civilians, Australian and American soldiers.

Richard Williams is the President of the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia WA Branch and says the bar is very distasteful.

“There’s still a lot of bad memories with a lot of people from Vietnam.”

The venue also uses posters and images of Vietnamese people and helicopters to promote the venue.

The Rickshaw has since deleted the images, and the Urban List has deleted the bar from its website.

The owners have now issued an apology.

