Meet the youngest candidates running in the state election

WA will head to the polls in less than a month, and two Greens candidates who have only just reached the legal voting age will run for seats in the state election.

18-year-old Xanthe Turner and 19-year-old River Clarke are running for seats in Mandurah and Cannington, and joined 6PR’s Steve Mills in the studio today.

“I think it’s really important people have voices in their communities and in the big decision that are being made,” Turner said.

The pair believe their young age shouldn’t hold them back.

“If we continue to look at things with the same eyes we have always seen them, then we won’t see the ways the world needs to change,” Turner said.

“We have lived experiences that other people might not have,” Clarke added.

“As a young queer person I have a particular experience of the world that shapes the way I think it should look.”

Click play to hear the full interview.