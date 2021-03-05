McGowan: ‘You don’t want to assume how people are going to vote’

WA Premier Mark McGowan joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to talk about easing the Covid-19 restrictions in WA and to take calls from the 6PR listeners.

Despite Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup seemingly throwing in the towel and conceding the election, the Premier says it’s too early to claim victory.

“People have still got to vote and what you don’t want to do is take people for granted. You don’t want to assume how people are going to vote before the day”

The Premier talked about easing Covid-19 restrictions and clarified why some venues are still facing stricter restrictions than others.

“That’s the medical advice we’ve received… we now have the most free society of any state in Australia”.

Mr. McGowan also defended his comments from earlier in the week regarding policing borders after the pandemic has finished.

“Surely a continuation of some sort of police presence there is a sensible thing… for goodness sake, having a police officer there is not an unreasonable thing” says the premier

Although Mr. McGowan commended the WA people for how they have handled the pandemic, he reminded listeners that we are not out of the woods yet.

“It’s hard to predict when it will be over – it’s obviously still running wild around the world.”

The Premier also encouraged everyone in WA to get the Covid-19 vaccination saying it’s incredibly safe.

“It’s very very scientifically proven to safe… if you get it you protect yourself and you help protect your own family and community so you’re doing everyone a great favor.”

Oliver Peterson asked the Premier whether WA would be picking up the hotel quarantine bill that NSW has flagged sending other states.

“We don’t agree with it… NSW sending us a bill is actually pretty rude” the Premier told Peterson

“If I was to send the other sates bills, I’d send them billions… we subsidize every state”