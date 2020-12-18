Matagarup Bridge zip-line opening delayed

Thrillseekers will need to wait until March to ride the Matagarup Bridge zip-line across the swan river.

Earlier this year Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the project was on track to open by Christmas, but she confirmed the delay on 6PR Breakfast this morning.

“The zipline we’re going to be opening in March, there has been some challenges getting the landing platform right,” she said.

“I’d rather get it right and make sure it lasts for decades to come.”

The second part of the project is a 314-step bridge climb which is expected to open on Australia Day.

“The good news is the bridge climb is nearly ready and we will be starting to sell tickets in the next few weeks.”

The zip-line experience is expected to cost about $60 a ticket.

“We think it’s going to be a great international tourism experience, once we manage to get through the COVID pandemic.”

