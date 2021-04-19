6PR
Massive meth haul – WA Police take down drug king-pin

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
WA police have arrested and charged three Victorians, including a well known drug king-pin, following a massive meth haul.

Along with 33 kilos of meth, police also allegedly uncovered 50,000 unidentified pills inside a Winnebago motorhome which crossed the WA border on Thursday.

A man and woman who were travelling inside the motorhome were arrested near Kellerberrin after being stopped and searched by Drug and Firearm Squad officers. WA Police then tracked down Mohammed Oueida at a Coolbellup property on Saturday.

It’s alleged he was in convoy with the motorhome and coordinated the movement of the drugs across the country.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, WA Police Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce said this haul “represents a pretty big slice.”

“We suggest it’s about two to three weeks worth of usage,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more:

(Photo credit: Chelsie Stone)

