Massive drug and cash seizures ‘disrupts organised crime network’

Police have made a significant disruption to the organised crime network, seizing $9 million and 175kg of methylamphetamine.

Two trucks from New South Wales were pulled over in separate operations, and four people have been charged.

The first truck was stopped by police in Meckering on January 29, and it’s alleged 4kg of meth and $3.6 million of cash was found inside.

The following week, another truck was pulled over in Fairbridge and police uncovered a further $4.5 million and 160kg of meth.

Police say the drugs are believed to have come into ports in the eastern states, most likely from South Asia before being sent to WA in trucks.

Four men, including two New South Wales truckies, have been charged and refused bail.

In addition to the drugs and cash seized, the trucks involved in the transport of the drugs were seized and frozen under proceeds of crime laws.

The bust adds to other raids in the past six months which have netted over $40 million in cash and hundreds of kilos of drugs, as police put the squeeze on organised crime.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the haul has disrupted organised crime syndicates run by “bungling bikies”.

He sent a blunt warning to anyone involved in the supply chain and said they’ll face significant penalties for taking part in illicit operations.

“Every person involved in the distribution of drugs, from the top of the drug syndicate to the bottom, play a role in spreading the misery of Meth on our streets and they can all expect to be a focus of our operations,” he said.

“Our intelligence sharing with other state and commonwealth intelligence and law enforcement agencies will continue to make WA a hostile environment for drug syndicates to operate in.”

