Mark McGowan’s electorate office attacked

The Premier’s Rockingham electorate office and surrounding businesses have been evacuated as police investigate a suspicious package.

A person ran into the Premier’s office and threw an item wrapped in aluminium foil.

6PR Nine News reporter Gary Adshead told Oliver Peterson a HAZMAT response truck is on site and the area is cordoned off.

Reporting from the scene, 6PR Nine News reporter Lucy McLeod said this attack comes after a death threat was made against the Premier yesterday.

One man has been taken to hospital. Police are currently investigating.

(Photo credit: 9News)