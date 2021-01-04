6PR
Mark McGowan issues warning to interstate travellers

6 hours ago
6PR News
The state government is warning potential interstate travellers they travel at their own risk.

The hard border is currently in place for New South Wales and Victoria with outbreaks in both states.

But exemption free travel is permitted for the rest of the country.

Premier Mark McGowan said he wouldn’t hesitate to reinstate more hard borders if coronavirus creeps into other states.

“I’d encourage everyone, do not travel to New South Wales or Victoria,” The Premier said.

“If you do want to travel to South Australia, Tasmania, or Queensland you need to understand that the state, this state, will put the border up if needed.”

Meanwhile three more quarantine breachers have been charged by police.

A 33-year-old man who returned from Sydney on December 21 was arrested yesterday afternoon after leaving his room at a Rivervale Motel.

While a 23-year-old woman who came into WA from Victoria on December 31 was reported by another resident for using a shared swimming pool and buying a coffee from a truck.

Another woman who arrived on December 31 was fined after she wasn’t found at her nominated premises during a compliance check.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

 

