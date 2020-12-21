6PR
Margaret River Pro secures future in South West

15 mins ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Margaret River Pro secures future in South West

The Margaret River Pro has been locked in for another three years under a new sponsorship agreement.

The event had already been secured for 2021 which means the Margaret River Pro will continue in the South West until 2024.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia told 6PR Breakfast “it guarantees that the best surfers in the world have to come to the Margaret River Pro”.

The World Surf League made the decision to cancel this years event due to COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year.

In 2021 international surfers will be required to quarantine for 14 days on the eastern states before travelling to WA.

“There are three world tour events in Australia, one on the Gold Coast, one in Bells Beach and one here, and those two are in advance to ours,” the Tourism Minster said.

The 2019 event attracted around 5,000 visitors to the region, and 35,000 spectators turned out to Surfer’s Point to watch some of the world’s best surfers take to the waves.

“It’s the only world championship level event that’s held annually in Western Australia,” he said.

“It means our young sports people get to see up close and personal their heroes, watch them in action and aspire to emulate them.”

Click play to hear the full interview.  

(Photo: World Surf league.)

 

