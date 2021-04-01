Margaret Dodd’s plea for answers after her daughter’s killer was convicted of manslaughter

The mother of teenager Hayley Dodd says she respects a jury’s decision to find her daughter’s killer guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

The 17-year-old was abducted from a Wheatbelt town in 1999, but her body has never been found.

Under the state’s no-body no-parole laws Francis John Wark will have to serve a full sentence unless he reveals the location of Hayley’s body.

Margaret Dodd told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she doesn’t hold much hope of Wark ever revealing the location.

“I’m praying that he does,” she said.

“You did it, you know you did, now just let us know where Hayley is.”

Margaret Dodd has been fighting for justice for her daughter for more than two decades, and said yesterday’s decision came as a disappointment.

“I respect the jury for their decision, and I do appreciate the time they have given up away from their families, but I don’t agree with it.”

The maximum sentence for manslaughter at the time of Hayley’s death is 20 years.

One of Perth’s leading barristers, Linda Black, said it would be “fairly unusual” for Wark to get the full sentence.

“Once you give someone the maximum you are saying this is the worst example of manslaughter you are ever going to see,” Ms Black said.

But Mrs Dodd hopes otherwise.

“He has hidden her body, surely there is nothing worse than that,” she said.

Click play to hear then full interview.

(Photo: Nine News.)