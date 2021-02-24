Manslaughter charges over Two Rocks beach track death

Police have charged a man with manslaughter following their investigation into the death of a man in Two Rocks.

A 40-year-old man was found on a dirt track seriously injured at about midnight on January 12 and died as a result of his injuries.

A 21-year-od man from Tapping has been charged with manslaughter, failing to stop and ensure assistance, and failing to report an incident occasioning death.

He is due to face the Joondalup Magistrates Court this morning.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s “very serious charges, and a very tragic case.”

“If anyone has any further information we are still keen to hear, but we believe we’ve got sufficient evidence to put this man now before the court.

