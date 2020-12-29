6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man’s finger partially bitten..

Man’s finger partially bitten off in Bouvard assault

4 hours ago
6PR News
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a couple in their 60s at their southern suburbs home.

At about 9.30pm last night the 23-year-old was chased from the couple’s Bouvard home, after he was found rummaging through an outside fridge.

The man later returned to the back patio where he allegedly assaulted the couple.

It’s alleged the woman was punched in the face, while the man had part of his finger bitten off.

Neighbours came to their aid after the man in his 60s managed to restrain the man and the woman called for help.

Both victims were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old man from Marangaroo has been charged with a string of offences including aggravated grievous bodily harm, aggravated common assault and trespass.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mandurah Magistrates Court today.

Nine News Reporter Brittany Hoskins was at the scene this morning.

Click play to hear more.

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882