Man’s finger partially bitten off in Bouvard assault

A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a couple in their 60s at their southern suburbs home.

At about 9.30pm last night the 23-year-old was chased from the couple’s Bouvard home, after he was found rummaging through an outside fridge.

The man later returned to the back patio where he allegedly assaulted the couple.

It’s alleged the woman was punched in the face, while the man had part of his finger bitten off.

Neighbours came to their aid after the man in his 60s managed to restrain the man and the woman called for help.

Both victims were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old man from Marangaroo has been charged with a string of offences including aggravated grievous bodily harm, aggravated common assault and trespass.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mandurah Magistrates Court today.

Nine News Reporter Brittany Hoskins was at the scene this morning.

