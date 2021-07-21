Mandurah councillor planning hunger strike for more police

City of Mandurah councillor Ahmed Zilani has confirmed he will plan a hunger strike to get more police in Mandurah.

After a Word on the Street to Oliver Peterson’s Perth LIVE program, Councillor Zilani confirmed he is Rallying for more police, in order to address the city’s crime rate.

“Previously Mandurah residents did all they could to try and convince the State Government to allocate more officers to our city,” he said.

“But there has not been any significant changes as yet.”

From 2019-2020, Mandurah recorded a total of 3,284 offences.

Councillor Zilani says he is calling on 100 volunteers to take part in the strike.

“Each volunteer will do six hours of hunger strike and it would be continuous for eight days with no food and no drink,” he said.

It’s not the first time Mr Zilani has been on a hunger strike.

In 2019, he went on a 12 hour hunger strike to pressure the government to build the soon to be built Lakelands train station.

“People were waiting for that station for 18 years but there was no result.”

Local government elections will be held later this year.

Ahmed Zilani is currently the only challenger to Mayor Rhys Williams in the upcoming Mandurah elections.

