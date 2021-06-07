6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • Mandurah commuters face month-long shutdown..

Mandurah commuters face month-long shutdown of train line

10 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Mandurah commuters face month-long shutdown of train line

Commuters on the Mandurah train line could face lengthy delays with a month-long shutdown scheduled to upgrade the rail network.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said train services from Aubin Grove Station to Elizabeth Quay will be stopped all together, while services to Mandurah will be significantly reduced.

“It is the biggest expansion of the rail network in the state’s history,” she said.

“We will be experiencing these types of shutdowns as we build METRONET, because it is such an significant expansion, and it as affecting so many existing rail lines.”

Shuttle services will be introduced at the end of the year when the train line is shutdown.

“We are actually moving the existing rail line and building a new one, and that is why partial shutdowns over a weekend just don’t cope.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
