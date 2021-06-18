6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mandatory vaccination proposal angers WA..

Mandatory vaccination proposal angers WA aged care nurses

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Mandatory vaccination proposal angers WA aged care nurses

The WA nursing union has warned about 30 percent of aged care workers will leave the sector if forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A survey of 4,000 members working in the sector found 62 percent are against mandatory vaccines.

The Australian Nursing Federation WA state secretary has written to the Premier, the Prime Minister and the country’s Chief Health Officer pleading with them to offer choice.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Mark Olson said if workers leave the sector it would be devastating.

“It is the most difficult area to attract staff, and if we were we to loose 31 per cent, I’m not sure we would ever recover from such a departure of staff,” he said.

“The government needs to be careful about putting in place policies that will only cause harm to the residents they say they are trying to protect.

“It’s not about whether the ANF is pro-vaccine, we are, it’s not about whether our members are pro-vaccine, they are, it’s about what is the pragmatic way to ensure the widest possible coverage of vaccinations.”

Press PLAY to hear why nurses are concerned about the vaccine 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882