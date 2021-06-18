Mandatory vaccination proposal angers WA aged care nurses

The WA nursing union has warned about 30 percent of aged care workers will leave the sector if forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A survey of 4,000 members working in the sector found 62 percent are against mandatory vaccines.

The Australian Nursing Federation WA state secretary has written to the Premier, the Prime Minister and the country’s Chief Health Officer pleading with them to offer choice.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Mark Olson said if workers leave the sector it would be devastating.

“It is the most difficult area to attract staff, and if we were we to loose 31 per cent, I’m not sure we would ever recover from such a departure of staff,” he said.

“The government needs to be careful about putting in place policies that will only cause harm to the residents they say they are trying to protect.

“It’s not about whether the ANF is pro-vaccine, we are, it’s not about whether our members are pro-vaccine, they are, it’s about what is the pragmatic way to ensure the widest possible coverage of vaccinations.”

Press PLAY to hear why nurses are concerned about the vaccine