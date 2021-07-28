Man to face court after wild police chase and alleged crime spree

A man alleged to have led police on a dramatic car chase through Perth’s southeast will face court today.

The 32-year-old is facing a number of charges over the hour-long pursuit, which ended at Carousel Shopping Centre yesterday afternoon.

He is due to face the Fremantle Magistrates Court today and will face a total of 26 charges, which includes incidents that occurred earlier this month and in June.

Charges include a breach of bail conditions, no authority to drive, failing to stop, reckless driving, possessing prohibited drugs, criminal damage by fire, stealing a motor vehicle and burglary.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said bail regulations need to be tightened for serious serial offenders.

“We will be strongly objecting to further bail considerations,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We just cannot have these sorts of offenders out on bail and recommitting offences, when they are such a danger to the community.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the charges