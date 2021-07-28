6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man to face court after wild police chase and alleged crime spree

10 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Man to face court after wild police chase and alleged crime spree

A man alleged to have led police on a dramatic car chase through Perth’s southeast will face court today.

The 32-year-old is facing a number of charges over the hour-long pursuit, which ended at Carousel Shopping Centre yesterday afternoon.

He is due to face the Fremantle Magistrates Court today and will face a total of 26 charges, which includes incidents that occurred earlier this month and in June.

Charges include a breach of bail conditions, no authority to drive, failing to stop, reckless driving, possessing prohibited drugs, criminal damage by fire, stealing a motor vehicle and burglary.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said bail regulations need to be tightened for serious serial offenders.

“We will be strongly objecting to further bail considerations,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We just cannot have these sorts of offenders out on bail and recommitting offences, when they are such a danger to the community.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the charges 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882