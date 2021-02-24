6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man killed in South Western Highway crash

42 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for Man killed in South Western Highway crash

Police are investigating a crash in Harvey, after a 60-year-old man died and another man was flown to hospital for treatment.

It happened just before midnight near Honeymoon road when a Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon collided along South Western Highway.

The driver of the Commodore, a 60-year-old man died at the scene.

The 24-year-old Falcon driver has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882