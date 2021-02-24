Man killed in South Western Highway crash

Police are investigating a crash in Harvey, after a 60-year-old man died and another man was flown to hospital for treatment.

It happened just before midnight near Honeymoon road when a Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon collided along South Western Highway.

The driver of the Commodore, a 60-year-old man died at the scene.

The 24-year-old Falcon driver has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.