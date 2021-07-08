Man hospitalised after fiery freeway crash

There’s been a fiery crash on the Mitchell Freeway near Vincent Street overnight.

Police say a black Kia Rio smashed into a silver Toyota Tarago that was broken down, prompting both cars to burst into flames.

The driver of the Tarago, who was out of the car at the time, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 30s, fled the scene.

He later turned himself into the Perth Police Station to report the crash.

The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A driver in his 20s has had a lucky escape on the Mitchell Freeway in West Leederville. He was changing a tyre when his car was hit by another vehicle and caught fire. Full details in #9News at 5.00pm and 6.00pm pic.twitter.com/e5mIrKCZo3 — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) July 9, 2021

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)