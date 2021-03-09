Man fighting for life after allegedly being mowed down on side walk

A 77-year-old man has been left critically injured after being hit by a car on the Cottesloe beachfront last night.

It happened about 6.50pm on Marine Parade.

Police say a blue Toyota mounted the kerb and was seen driving on the footpath.

It’s alleged the car hit the 77-year-old pedestrian who was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with critical injuries.

The 87-year-old male driver is assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.