Man fighting for life after allegedly being mowed down on side walk
A 77-year-old man has been left critically injured after being hit by a car on the Cottesloe beachfront last night.
It happened about 6.50pm on Marine Parade.
Police say a blue Toyota mounted the kerb and was seen driving on the footpath.
It’s alleged the car hit the 77-year-old pedestrian who was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with critical injuries.
The 87-year-old male driver is assisting police with their inquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.