6PR
Man dies after falling off electric skateboard in Carnarvon

11 hours ago
6PR News
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

A 24-year-old man has died after an incident in South Carnarvon.

Police say the man was riding an electric skateboard along Olivia Terrace on Saturday afternoon, when he fell and struck his head on the road.

The 24 year old was transferred to Royal Perth Hospital but didn’t survive.

Major crash officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with dash cam or CCTV vision of the incident is urged to upload it here.

 

6PR News
News
