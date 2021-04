A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following a disturbance in Perth’s north.

Police were called to a home on Wanneroo Road in Greenwood on Sunday afternoon, where a man was found with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to Joondalup Health Campus but later died.

The 43-year-old man from Balcatta is expected to face the Joondalup Magistrates Court today.