Man charged with child sexual abuse spanning 35 years

A Mandurah man has been charged with a string of child sexual abuse offences over a 35-year period between 1980 to 2015.

It’s alleged the 75-year-old man sexually assaulted three girls who were aged between seven and 12 at the time of the first offences.

The man is facing 14 different charges including incest, and knowingly sexually penetrating a child who is a lineal or de facto relative.

The 75-year-old man is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

Police will oppose bail.