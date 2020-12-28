6PR
Man charged over Queens Park train station attack

6 hours ago
A 52-year-old man is due in court today, charged with the murder of a man at Queens Park Train Station.

The 70-year-old man, who had an intellectual disability, was allegedly attacked on his way to work yesterday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 5.50am, and the 70-year-old man was conveyed to Royal Perth Hospital where he later died.

The 52-year-old Mount Claremont man is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nine News.) 

