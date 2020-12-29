6PR
Man charged over freeway police chase

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Man charged over freeway police chase

A man has been charged after allegedly speeding away from police and crashing into another vehicle in Baldivis overnight.

The 41-year-old man was pulled over by police at about 9.25pm on the Kwinana Freeway for speeding.

When the officers got out of their car the man sped off out of sight.

Police say he was seen driving in a reckless manner, using the emergency lane to pass vehicles on the freeway.

Shortly after the man crashed into another car at the off ramp at Safety Bay road.

It’s alleged the Halls Head man failed a breath test and was driving an unlicensed vehicle.

He was charged with failing to stop, reckless driving to evade police, drinking driving and using an unlicensed vehicle on a road.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Rockingham Magistrates Court today.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash received minor injuries.

