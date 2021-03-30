Man charged over fatal hit and run

Police have charged a man from the Great Southern – after he allegedly hit and killed a woman with a ute in Broome more than six months ago.

It’s alleged the man struck the 37-year-old woman in September last year, before fleeing the scene without stopping or reporting the incident.

The woman received critical injuries and died at the scene.

The 24-year-old man from Denmark has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, failing to stop and failing to report an incident.

The man is due to appear in Rockingham Magistrates Court today.

(Photo: Ben185/ Getty Images. )