Man charged over fatal Cottesloe crash

An 87-year-old man has been charged over the death of another elderly man who was run over in front of crowds at Cottesloe beach.

Police say the man was driving a blue Toyota Corolla along Marine Parade last month when the car mounted the kerb and hit the 77-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The Cottesloe man has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court this morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

