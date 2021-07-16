Man charged over devastating Wooroloo bushfire

Police have charged a 40-year-old man, over the devastating Wooroloo fires, which destroyed 86 homes and more than 10,000 hectares of bushland in February.

It will be alleged the local man used a grinder to remove a padlock from a sea container on his property – subsequently igniting the fire.

Detectives say the blaze was not deliberately lit.

The man will face court tomorrow, charged with breach of duty, and carrying out and activity in the open air that causes, or is likely to cause a fire.

Virginia Abson, who lost her home during the horrifying blaze, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson it was a relief to hear the fire wasn’t suspicious.

“It’s sad to think that people don’t follow those fire bans, but at the end of the day, he would never have suspected this would’ve amounted to what it did,” she said.

“He’ll carry this in his conscience forever, I hope that he gets the help that he will need, knowing how many lives he’s devastated out there, livestock, classic vehicles, mementos, things like that.”

Virginia says despite the trauma of the fire, she’s determined to stay in the area.

“We decided very quickly that we would rebuild. That’s where we want to be, it’s where we’ve wanted to be for the majority of our adult lives,” she said.

(Photo credit Evan Collis/DFES)