6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man charged over devastating Wooroloo..

Man charged over devastating Wooroloo bushfire

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Man charged over devastating Wooroloo bushfire

Police have charged a 40-year-old man, over the devastating Wooroloo fires, which destroyed 86 homes and more than 10,000 hectares of bushland in February.

It will be alleged the local man used a grinder to remove a padlock from a sea container on his property – subsequently igniting the fire.

Detectives say the blaze was not deliberately lit.

The man will face court tomorrow, charged with breach of duty, and carrying out and activity in the open air that causes, or is likely to cause a fire.

Press PLAY to hear the latest on the arrest

Virginia Abson, who lost her home during the horrifying blaze, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson it was a relief to hear the fire wasn’t suspicious.

“It’s sad to think that people don’t follow those fire bans, but at the end of the day, he would never have suspected this would’ve amounted to what it did,” she said.

“He’ll carry this in his conscience forever, I hope that he gets the help that he will need, knowing how many lives he’s devastated out there, livestock, classic vehicles, mementos, things like that.”

Virginia says despite the trauma of the fire, she’s determined to stay in the area.

“We decided very quickly that we would rebuild. That’s where we want to be, it’s where we’ve wanted to be for the majority of our adult lives,” she said.

Press PLAY to hear Virginia’s story

(Photo credit Evan Collis/DFES)

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882