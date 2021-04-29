Man charged after wild police chase through Perth’s east

A 26-year-old man has led police on a wild pursuit through Perth’s eastern suburbs.

Officers approached the South Guildford man in a parked Ford Territory at a shopping centre in Bassendean yesterday at about 4.20pm

It’s alleged the man sped off through the carpark narrowly missing other vehicles.

Police followed the car to Kalamunda Road, where they had to abort the chase due to wet weather.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted crashed into a limestone fence with significant damage to the front-end.

It’s alleged the 26-year-old man fled the scene on foot, while the 28-year-old female driver stayed in the vehicle.

He was located by police at about 10.40pm at a home in High Wycombe.

He was charged with a string of offences including reckless driving and failing to stop.

The man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)