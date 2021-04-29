6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man charged after wild police chase through Perth’s east

8 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Man charged after wild police chase through Perth’s east

A 26-year-old man has led police on a wild pursuit through Perth’s eastern suburbs.

Officers approached the South Guildford man in a parked Ford Territory at a shopping centre in Bassendean yesterday at about 4.20pm

It’s alleged the man sped off through the carpark narrowly missing other vehicles.

Police followed the car to Kalamunda Road, where they had to abort the chase due to wet weather.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted crashed into a limestone fence with significant damage to the front-end.

It’s alleged the 26-year-old man fled the scene on foot, while the 28-year-old female driver stayed in the vehicle.

He was located by police at about 10.40pm at a home in High Wycombe.

He was charged with a string of offences including reckless driving and failing to stop.

The man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today.

 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882