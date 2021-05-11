Man charged after wild police chase through northern suburbs

A 35-year-old man has been charged following a wild police chase through several northern suburbs overnight.

Police say they tried to pull over a Kia Sorrento on Morley Drive in Yokine after it went through a red light.

The driver then allegedly led officers on a winding chase through a number of suburbs from from North Perth to Ballajura.

The car eventually came to a stop on Wanneroo Road in Nollamara, after police deployed a tyre deflation device.

Police say the man fled on foot but was arrested shortly after.

He’s facing a string of offences, including failing to stop, reckless driving, no authority to drive and obstructing a public officer.

The Cooloongup man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today.