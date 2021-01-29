6PR
Man charged after library stabbing

5 hours ago
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at the State Library of Western Australia.

Police say the 54-year-old was stabbed in the stomach by a man who is known to him during an argument yesterday.

It’s alleged the accused ran off and was later arrested by police in the Murray Street Mall.

A 47-year-old man from Belmont has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

The victim is in a serious but stable condition in the State Trauma Unit at Royal Perth Hospital.

