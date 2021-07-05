Man charged after allegedly escaping hotel quarantine

A 32-year-old man accused of breaching current border controls has been charged and will face court in Karratha today.

The man landed in Perth last week from New South Wales, and was refused entry to Western Australia due to current border restrictions.

Police say he was directed to a quarantine hotel and was told to get the next available flight out of WA.

The man allegedly escaped hotel quarantine and claimed he’d flown to Queensland, but was instead located by police 1,000 kilometres from Perth in the Pilbara.

He has been charged with failing to comply with a direction, and giving false or misleading information.

A 28-year-old man who had agreed to collect the accused from the airport has also been charged.

Police say he was well aware his associate was not allowed to stay in the state.

He’s facing two charges, including failing to comply with a direction and no authority to drive.

Both men have been refused bail and are due to appear in the Karratha Magistrates Court today.