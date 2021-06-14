6PR
Man charged after alleged suburban shootings

1 hour ago
6PR News
A man has been charged over two shootings south of Perth.

Police say the 35-year-old was driving a silver Peugeot when he fired a shot through the back window of a parked car in Henderson on Saturday morning.

It’s further alleged the man shot at a ute driving along Roe Highway in Beckenham that night.

No one was injured in either incident.

Following an investigation, Fremantle Detectives and the Tactial Response Group arrested the offender and two others in a shopping centre car park in Wellard.

A search of his car allegedly uncovered a loaded sawn off rifle, which had been stolen from a home in Byford last year, ammunition, numerus other weapons and drugs.

The 35-year-old Warnbro man is due to face the Fremantle Magistrates Court today on 13 charges.

A 32-year-old woman from Waikiki, a 30-year-old man from Cooloongup and a 33-year-old woman from Warnbro will face court at a later date in relation to the possession of drug paraphernalia.

