6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man charged after alleged armed..

Man charged after alleged armed robberies in Perth’s east

16 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Man charged after alleged armed robberies in Perth’s east

A man has been charged over two armed robberies in Stratton in the eastern suburbs.

The first happened at an IGA on O’Connor Road about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police say the 34-year-old threatened staff with a gun and demanded cash, before fleeing the scene.

The second incident occurred the following night at a petrol station on Farrall Road.

The man is accused of firing a blank round towards a wall before fleeing.

The Tactical Response Group and the Canine Unit arrested the man a short time later at a nearby home.

He has been charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery and is expected to face the Perth Magistrates Court today.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882