Man charged after alleged armed robberies in Perth’s east

A man has been charged over two armed robberies in Stratton in the eastern suburbs.

The first happened at an IGA on O’Connor Road about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police say the 34-year-old threatened staff with a gun and demanded cash, before fleeing the scene.

The second incident occurred the following night at a petrol station on Farrall Road.

The man is accused of firing a blank round towards a wall before fleeing.

The Tactical Response Group and the Canine Unit arrested the man a short time later at a nearby home.

He has been charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery and is expected to face the Perth Magistrates Court today.