A man is in custody after a police chase through Perth’s south overnight.

Police attempted to pull over a Ford Falcon ute which had been seen driving erratically through Port Kennedy just after 9pm.

It’s alleged the driver failed to stop and sped off.

The car was eventually abandoned on Stake Hill Road near the Lark Hill Sporting Complex.

Police say the man in his 30s fled on foot but was arrested nearby a short time later.