‘Make the Right Call’ this Easter

With boating and fishing being a popular activity around Easter time, Royal Life Saving Western Australia is urging people to ‘Make the Right Call’ this long weekend by wearing a life jacket.

Drowning figures over the past 10 years have shown 88 people have lost their lives while boating and fishing in WA.

Senior Manager from Royal Life Saving WA, Lauren Nimmo says the figures are getting worse.

“When people usually think drowning, they think of toddlers or young children, but we’ve seen drowning amongst adults consistently increase,” she said.

Figures show that men over the age of 45 are at the greatest risk of losing their lives due to not fishing or boating in Western Australia.

Rob Osbourn nearly drowned in a incident in 2011 in the Swan River, and is urging other men to wear a life jacket.

“It’s one of those things where you know what you should do, but being a guy, you do the wrong thing.”

The ‘Make the Right Call’ safety tips include:

Know the conditions – make sure you check the weather conditions Know your limits – alcohol and water don’t mix, if you’re taking medication Know your gear – wear a lifejacket and take a mate know what to do – learn lifesaving skills.

Hear the full interview below.