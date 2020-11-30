How the pandemic has influenced career choices for school leavers

There’s been a massive surge in school leavers searching for a career with the Australian Federal Police.

New data compiled from searches on the Good Universities Guide website shows there has been a huge shift in career demand during the pandemic.

Good Education spokesperson Ross White told 6PR Breakfast “we’ve seen a real spike in demand for some of the health services.”

“We know that young people finishing school are definitely influenced by their environment and the media, but there is a real theme of community service and sort of almost altruism in this year’s searches,” he said.

However, there was a decrease in searches for jobs in the travel industry.

“Given the influence of COVID this year, we saw a big drop in pilots, and a big drop in flight attendants.”

