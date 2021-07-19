Major Perth furniture retailer accused of ripping customers off

A Perth man claims he was ripped off after being sold a couch during the “biggest sale of the year”, only for it to drop by $1,300 the next day.

Mark said he went into a major Perth furniture retailer to purchase a couch during the end of financial year sale, and was given misinformation by the sales person.

“Upon entering the store the sales person approached us and said that there was a sale, and the sale was ending today,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We found the lounge we loved and bought it that day, and to our surprise a week later we saw an advertisement on TV for the same lounge suite $1,300 cheaper.

“I spoke to the manager and she informed me that unfortunately, even though I was there a week later, the store has a 72 hour policy and there was nothing she could do for me.

“We were extremely shocked … it’s left a really sour taste in our mouth.”

Commissioner for WA Consumer Protection Gary Newcombe said Mark should legally be offered the cheaper sale price.

“It is an offence under the Australian Consumer Law to mislead people about the price of products,” he said.

“On the face of it, my view is that Mark would be entitled to get that at the cheaper price.

“There reference to a store policy is largely irrelevant.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)