6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Major law change for Australia’..

Major law change for Australia’s casual workforce

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Major law change for Australia’s casual workforce

The federal government is set to overhaul industrial relations laws this week, which include new arrangements for casual workers.

The new workplace reforms will require employers to offer permanent work to casual staff, after working regular hours for 12 months.

Federal Employment Minister Michaelia Cash spoke with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

“There is no actual definition of casual employment in the fair work act,” she said.

“Causals who work regular shift patterns can move … to part time or full time employment after 12 months.”

The Employment Minister rejected claims the proposed changes will entrench Australia’s 2.3 million casual employees in insecure work.

“The key here is they don’t have to, this is still optional for employees,” she said.

“It does give both businesses and those on the employee side what they are looking for.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882