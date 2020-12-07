Major law change for Australia’s casual workforce

The federal government is set to overhaul industrial relations laws this week, which include new arrangements for casual workers.

The new workplace reforms will require employers to offer permanent work to casual staff, after working regular hours for 12 months.

Federal Employment Minister Michaelia Cash spoke with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

“There is no actual definition of casual employment in the fair work act,” she said.

“Causals who work regular shift patterns can move … to part time or full time employment after 12 months.”

The Employment Minister rejected claims the proposed changes will entrench Australia’s 2.3 million casual employees in insecure work.

“The key here is they don’t have to, this is still optional for employees,” she said.

“It does give both businesses and those on the employee side what they are looking for.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)