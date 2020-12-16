6PR
Commuter chaos after train hits abandoned car on tracks

1 hour ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Commuter chaos after train hits abandoned car on tracks

A passenger train has collided with an abandoned car which was parked on the Maddington train line.

The car for unknown reasons was parked on the track at the intersection of Albany Highway and The Crescent, when the train heading east smashed into it.

Public Transport Authority spokesperson David Hynes told 6PR’s Mark Gibson it’s lucky no one was inside the car.

“There were no passengers on the train because it was not in service,” he said.

The Armadale train line is expected to be disrupted for hours as emergency services work to remove the car.

Transperth is organising replacement services but commuters are being advised to expect delays.

“We’ve got trains running between Perth and Cannington, and replacement buses between Cannington and Armadale,” he said.

“We will get you there but it’s going to take you longer.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as police investigate how the car ended up on the tracks.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Nine News) 

 

(08) 9221 1882