Major changes to WA’s COVID restrictions announced

WA is set to relax it’s hard border with Victoria from Monday March 15, barring any hiccups.

Victoria will move to “very low risk” which means travellers from the state will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

It will bring the state into line with the rest of the country, and be the first time all Australian jurisdictions have been classified ‘very low risk’ since WA’s controlled border arrangements began.

Capacity at all venues including Optus Stadium and RAC Arena will be increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent from March 15.

Which means crowds at Optus Stadium could be as large as 45,000 people for the AFL season.

The 50 per cent capacity rule still applies to venues with no fixed seating such as the Zoo.

Meanwhile, WA has received 21,000 does of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccinations are expected to begin this Sunday, and a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be set up at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Vaccination clinics are already in operation at Perth Children’s Hospital, Royal Perth Hospital, Fiona Stanley Hospital and Bunbury Health Campus.

So far more than 5,000 people have been vaccinated in WA, and more than 1,000 people were vaccinated yesterday.

Emergency and frontline workers are the next in line to receive the vaccination, following by people aged over 70.

