Maintenance giant set to buy part of Pindan

7 hours ago
Steve Mills
One of Australia’s biggest operations and maintenance companies has taken control of Pindan’s housing maintenance business, after the company went into administration last month.

Under a licensing agreement, Programmed will run Pindan Asset Management until a sale is finalised in about four weeks.

Programmed managing director and CEO Glenn Thompson told 6PR’s Steve Mills the sale will save about 100 jobs.

“We have been working very closely with the government and the administrator, with really the intent to purchasing that maintenance business in four weeks time,” he said.

“The subbies and employees can be extremely confident that we have been involved for decades in this industry.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Nine News.)

Steve Mills
News
