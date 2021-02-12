6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mad McGowan fan gets Premier’..

Mad McGowan fan gets Premier’s face tattooed on his leg

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Mad McGowan fan gets Premier’s face tattooed on his leg

A Scarborough man has shown his affection for the wildly popular Premier Mark McGowan by getting his face tattooed on his leg.

The body art design shows the Premier wearing a bandana with his fingers in a “W” sign – alongside the slogan “Westside bitches”.

Mark McGowan struggled to contain himself when he was asked about the tattoo during a press conference this morning.

“You are joking,” he said

“I was in the navy and I live in Rockingham, I’ve seen worse.

“Fortunately with tattoos you can get them removed these days, so I’d urge that bloke to get it removed as soon as possible.”

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882