Mad McGowan fan gets Premier’s face tattooed on his leg

A Scarborough man has shown his affection for the wildly popular Premier Mark McGowan by getting his face tattooed on his leg.

The body art design shows the Premier wearing a bandana with his fingers in a “W” sign – alongside the slogan “Westside bitches”.

Mark McGowan struggled to contain himself when he was asked about the tattoo during a press conference this morning.

“You are joking,” he said

“I was in the navy and I live in Rockingham, I’ve seen worse.

“Fortunately with tattoos you can get them removed these days, so I’d urge that bloke to get it removed as soon as possible.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)