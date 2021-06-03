Luke Ryan with the latest on ‘tall timbers’ return for critical Bulldogs clash

Dockers defender Luke Ryan admits the side face an almighty challenge to return to the winners’ list when they host the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Fremantle gun told Gareth Parker the second placed Bulldogs will be stinging from last week’s defeat.

“Massive challenge … they are obviously the red hot form team, they had a disappointing loss to Melbourne and I am sure they will come out firing as well,” he said.

“If it is a home deck and in front of our fans, I’m sure we will play a good four quarter game. We have got to come out firing early this week.”

He said fellow back man Griffin Logue and key forward Matt Taberner will return from injury, if they get through main training today.

“I think Tabs and Griff will be available, they will train today and hopefully they get through.

“If they pull up well then I’m pretty sure they will be fine to play.

“That’s always pretty handy getting our two tall timbers back.”

(Photo: Chris Hyde / Getty Images.)